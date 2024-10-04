Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,007,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 3,024,639 shares.The stock last traded at $64.63 and had previously closed at $64.57.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,727,000 after buying an additional 2,312,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after buying an additional 2,003,672 shares in the last quarter. First American Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,287,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,745.9% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,960,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,479 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.