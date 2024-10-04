Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $22.94. 13,576,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 59,161,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. New Street Research cut shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.96.

Intel Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

