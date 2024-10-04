Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.57 and last traded at $112.98. 28,293,530 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 17,336,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,197,000 after buying an additional 1,156,479 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 384.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,424,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,596,000 after buying an additional 1,130,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 523.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,335,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,175 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.