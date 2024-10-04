Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.40 and last traded at $50.53. 1,036,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,155,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.36%.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

