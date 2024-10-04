AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.07. Approximately 4,831,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 35,942,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Get AT&T alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifePlan Financial LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.2% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 25,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.