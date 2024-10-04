AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 2,386,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,943,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Maxim Group cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.01%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 286,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

