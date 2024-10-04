ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $834.66 and last traded at $832.98. Approximately 274,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,255,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $822.35.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,110.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $328.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $850.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $930.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 229.5% in the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of ASML by 121.2% in the third quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

