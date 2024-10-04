Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $888.30 and last traded at $887.53. 417,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,035,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $884.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $898.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $846.49. The firm has a market cap of $841.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total transaction of $85,978,273.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,153,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,249,376,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

