Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.52. 15,970,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 53,850,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.72.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

