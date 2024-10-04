TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.47 and last traded at $33.19. Approximately 406,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 709,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMD shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of TORM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. TORM had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TORM plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is 66.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in TORM by 860.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,441,000 after buying an additional 1,281,176 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TORM by 320.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after buying an additional 964,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TORM by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,221,000 after acquiring an additional 85,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 38.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TORM by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

