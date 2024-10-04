Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading 1.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.91 and last traded at $62.72. 275,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,448,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -68.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 216,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $15,308,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,304,927 shares in the company, valued at $163,257,979.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 216,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $15,308,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,257,979.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,195,818.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,810,813 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 196,015 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after buying an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

