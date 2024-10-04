Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $8.84. 3,397,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 16,371,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

