Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 1% Higher – What’s Next?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)'s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.08. 10,052,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 39,323,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

PLUG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.01.

Plug Power Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. Plug Power's revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 600,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,311 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 359,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 147,435 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 42.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,943,000 after acquiring an additional 283,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

