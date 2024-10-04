Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $404.96 and last traded at $408.46. 629,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,374,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $409.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.23.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 33,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,459 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $301,364,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after acquiring an additional 569,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

