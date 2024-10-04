Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 8,532,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 26,955,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. UBS Group lowered their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Vale Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is 64.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Vale by 15.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,360,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Vale by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 21,969,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,112 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vale by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 138,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

