Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $95.87 and last traded at $96.34. Approximately 924,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 11,729,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.12.

Get Starbucks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,594 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,909 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.