Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.51. 4,845,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,652,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUNR. B. Riley raised their target price on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a market cap of $914.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.26.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,007,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $8,375,881.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,522.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 143,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $581,715.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,752.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,007,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $8,375,881.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,522.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,991,744 shares of company stock valued at $28,226,603. 73.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 264.9% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

