Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $489.68 and last traded at $494.32. Approximately 338,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,458,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $496.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.22.

Mastercard Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $460.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $475.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

