Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 351.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of TELA traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,072. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 65.04% and a negative return on equity of 252.57%. The company had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TELA Bio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after buying an additional 74,377 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,358 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

