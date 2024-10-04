Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading 0.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 246,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,597,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Symbotic

Symbotic Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,987 shares of company stock worth $1,066,559 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Symbotic by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Symbotic by 4.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Symbotic by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.