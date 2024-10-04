Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.99. 4,085,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 9,611,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,403.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

