Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading 8.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.30. 2,591,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,381,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upgraded Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. Research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Enovix by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 71.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 11,176.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

