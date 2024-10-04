MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Price Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,952.42 and last traded at $1,957.87. Approximately 183,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 353,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,066.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,246.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,969.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,723.44. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 87.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

