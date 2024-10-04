Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.41 and last traded at $72.24. 2,737,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 12,419,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.64.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,685 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

