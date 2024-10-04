Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $115.79 and last traded at $116.01. Approximately 1,805,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,304,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.83 and its 200 day moving average is $132.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

