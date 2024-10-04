Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.58 and last traded at $94.38. 1,354,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 11,134,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88. The company has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $459,245,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $493,715,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,673,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

