Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 880,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,217,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 88.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 263,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

