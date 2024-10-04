Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 880,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,217,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
