Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $510.19 and last traded at $509.11. 433,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,229,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $502.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Argus raised shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $542.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $17,642,653. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 10.0% in the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

