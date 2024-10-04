IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IMAX. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. 59,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,245. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $22.13.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.52 million. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 118,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 33.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after buying an additional 321,506 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 819,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 42,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IMAX by 90.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 279,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

