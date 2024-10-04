iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,512 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,493 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,010 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after purchasing an additional 632,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,577,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,874,000 after buying an additional 296,134 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $46.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

