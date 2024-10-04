Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Stake Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,074 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.73% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $26,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,669,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,134,000 after purchasing an additional 352,787 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,971,000 after purchasing an additional 299,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after buying an additional 195,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 610,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after buying an additional 193,395 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $34.80 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

