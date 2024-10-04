Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $27,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

