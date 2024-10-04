Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 529,177 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,332,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,087,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 81,090 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 253.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Canada Goose Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.47 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

