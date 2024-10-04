Truist Financial Corp Sells 31,125 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,125 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $27,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 117.7% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $250,187.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $81.92 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.