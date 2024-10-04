Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 333.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $137.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.79. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $119.48 and a 12 month high of $161.64.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 72.40%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

