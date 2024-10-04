Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 233.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of WEX by 717.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 456.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $204,166.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,907. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Stock Up 0.1 %

WEX stock opened at $206.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.71. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $244.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.09. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. William Blair raised shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

