Truist Financial Corp Purchases 17,286 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 537,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $28,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $281,479,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,751,000 after purchasing an additional 134,468 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 78,946 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,060,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,599,000 after buying an additional 34,126 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 826,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMFL opened at $52.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

