Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of Celcuity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in Celcuity by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 60,563 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at $21,583,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Celcuity from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Celcuity Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CELC stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. Celcuity Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $520.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

