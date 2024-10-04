Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $113.84 and last traded at $113.61, with a volume of 321932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.76. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $22,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,366,997.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,077,248 shares of company stock valued at $115,353,156. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $225,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,275,000 after acquiring an additional 872,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3,973.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 437,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Trade Desk by 78.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,934,000 after purchasing an additional 431,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.