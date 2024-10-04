Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2024

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLVGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.22 and last traded at $66.15, with a volume of 5024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.51.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,209,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

