POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Trading Up 6.1% – What’s Next?

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.25. 12,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 120,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.89.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.31. The stock has a market cap of C$444.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.42.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.07). Analysts expect that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.79625 earnings per share for the current year.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

