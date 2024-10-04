Neutrino USD (USDN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.72 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $827.51 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

