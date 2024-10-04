iExec RLC (RLC) Price Down 16.8% This Week

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $105.74 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008686 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013730 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,276.67 or 0.99518280 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000997 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.49003278 USD and is up 5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $7,391,206.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.