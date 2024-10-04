Nexum Trading 24.3% Lower This Week (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Nexum has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nexum has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $4,398.45 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

