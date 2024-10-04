Compound Price Down 13.2% This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Compound has a total market cap of $383.31 million and approximately $23.95 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $43.63 or 0.00070862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007241 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,624.69 or 0.39992492 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,784,996 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,784,995.50524067 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.80405398 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 525 active market(s) with $29,402,139.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.