aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Tops $267.38 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $267.38 million and $7.65 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aelf has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000600 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,389,549 coins. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.