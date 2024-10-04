Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 282,743 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.76% of Hallador Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Shares of HNRG opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.19). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 25,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 184,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,282.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hallador Energy news, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 25,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,282.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $363,840 in the last ninety days. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

