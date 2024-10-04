Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,250,683 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Perspective Therapeutics were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sykon Capital LLC increased its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perspective Therapeutics ( NYSE:CATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CATX. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Perspective Therapeutics Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

