Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 39,258 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 214.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,258 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of PagerDuty worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1,537.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 28.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 170.6% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.91.

PagerDuty Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.05. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $376,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,010,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,197.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $248,092.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,198.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $376,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,010,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,197.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,991. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

