Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.18 Million Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,094 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 176.1% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,942,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,433 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $14,168,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $11,577,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,913,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 191,717 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCYC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

BCYC stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 417.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

